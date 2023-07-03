Breaking News
Three villagers killed in fresh Manipur violence

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Five others were hurt in shootout that lasted for hours

Three villagers killed in fresh Manipur violence

Indian Youth Congress supporters take part in a candle march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Three villagers killed in fresh Manipur violence
At least three "village volunteers" were killed and five others injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said. The incident took place in Khoijumantabi village in the early hours of Sunday when the "village volunteers" were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said.


Heavy exchange of fire was underway until noon, he said. While two bodies were found initially, the third one was recovered later. More than 100 people have lost their lives since May 3, when violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. 


In the Imphal West district, restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for Sunday. The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district, the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.


'Sarma shouldn't poke nose into Manipur'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying it would help if the BJP leader does not "poke his nose" into Manipur's conflict. Sarma on Saturday said the state and central governments were working "silently" to restore peace and that the situation in Manipur will improve within 7 to 10 days. He had said that the Congress was showing concern when "relative peace has come in the state". "It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President's Rule was imposed for a few months," Chidambaram said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manipur imphal india India news national news

