Three women, man booked for beating BJP corporator in public place in Bhopal

Police on Sunday night booked four persons, including three women, for allegedly thrashing a BJP corporator in a public place in Bhopal accusing him of extorting money from them.

"On the complaint of corporator Arvind Verma, we have registered a case against Paras Meena, his wife and mother. One more woman of the Meena family has also been booked for beating, abusing and threatening the corporator," Chunabhatti police station inspector Bhupendra Kaur Sindhu told PTI.

She said they have also received a complaint from Meena alleging that the corporator was extorting money from them. "We are investigating his complaint and will take action accordingly," the official said.

Meanwhile, a video of the three women assaulting Verma, who represents ward no. 48, has surfaced on social media.

