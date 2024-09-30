Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Three women man booked for beating BJP corporator in public place in Bhopal

Three women, man booked for beating BJP corporator in public place in Bhopal

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, a video of the three women assaulting Verma, who represents ward no. 48, has surfaced on social media

Three women, man booked for beating BJP corporator in public place in Bhopal

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Three women, man booked for beating BJP corporator in public place in Bhopal
x
00:00

Police on Sunday night booked four persons, including three women, for allegedly thrashing a BJP corporator in a public place in Bhopal accusing him of extorting money from them.


"On the complaint of corporator Arvind Verma, we have registered a case against Paras Meena, his wife and mother. One more woman of the Meena family has also been booked for beating, abusing and threatening the corporator," Chunabhatti police station inspector Bhupendra Kaur Sindhu told PTI.


She said they have also received a complaint from Meena alleging that the corporator was extorting money from them. "We are investigating his complaint and will take action accordingly," the official said.


Meanwhile, a video of the three women assaulting Verma, who represents ward no. 48, has surfaced on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party bhopal crime branch Crime News news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK