After tests confirmed HMPV infection, the child was moved to an ICU, separated from other patients, in the hospital, he said.

Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Three-year-old tests positive for HMPV in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

A three-year-old boy admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the state's first such infection, health officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy, who hails from the neighbouring Korba district, was admitted to a private hospital here for a cold and cough on January 27, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bilaspur Dr Pramod Tiwari said.

Suspecting it to be a case of HMPV, his swab samples were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur for examination, he said.

After tests confirmed HMPV infection, the child was moved to an ICU, separated from other patients, in the hospital, he said.

However, the child has shown no signs of improvement since admission, and we are considering shifting him to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever