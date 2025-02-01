Three-year-old tests positive for HMPV in Chhattisgarh

Breaking News

Updated on: 01 February,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Bilaspur
Representation Pic/istock


A three-year-old boy admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the state's first such infection, health officials said on Friday.


The boy, who hails from the neighbouring Korba district, was admitted to a private hospital here for a cold and cough on January 27, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bilaspur Dr Pramod Tiwari said.


Suspecting it to be a case of HMPV, his swab samples were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur for examination, he said.


After tests confirmed HMPV infection, the child was moved to an ICU, separated from other patients, in the hospital, he said.

However, the child has shown no signs of improvement since admission, and we are considering shifting him to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he said. 

