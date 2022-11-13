TMC leader Akhil Giri apologises for his remarks against President Droupadi Murmu

×
Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:04 AM IST  |  West Bengal
Agencies |

In his apology, Giri said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said, and still respects the Constitution and the post of the President of India

BJP supporters burn an effigy protesting against Giri’s remarks. Pic/PTI


A day after facing strong criticism from the opposition as well as from his own party, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri on Saturday apologised for his statement against the President of India Droupadi Murmu. In his apology, Giri said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said, and still respects the Constitution and the post of the President of India.


“I said, President. Didn’t take anyone’s name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then I am sorry and regret what I said,” the TMC leader said in a statement, adding that his reaction was for West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. “I am also part of the Constitution. I have taken an oath and become a minister. He [Adhikari] insulted me and said that I look like a crow. He called me a half-pant minister. This is also an insult to me.”



On Friday, Giri had said: “He [Adhikari] says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?” His comments drew ire from all quarters. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also demanded an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

