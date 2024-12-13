Breaking News
TMC MP moves privilege motion against Kiren Rijiju

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The notice has been signed by 60 leaders from opposition parties, a source said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in Rajya Sabha during Winter session. Pic/PTI

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Thursday submitted a privilege motion notice against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for making a derogatory remark against opposition leaders in the Upper House. The notice has been signed by 60 leaders from opposition parties, a source said.


"Yesterday in the house, addressing the opposition, Mr. Rijiju said you all are not worthy of being in this house... The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Kiren Rijiju, instead of doing his best to run Parliament smoothly, has chosen to repeatedly insult the opposition," Ghose told reporters.


"Rijiju has insulted opposition members and used personal terms both inside and outside Parliament. This is totally unbecoming of the high office he holds and amounts to total misuse of his position," TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha said. She said she had moved a privilege motion against Rijiju for abusing his office with his "diatribes and unparliamentary language" against opposition.


Opposition MPs are "not worthy of being in the House", Rijiju said on Wednesday while hitting out at opposition parties over their attacks on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

trinamool congress Rajya Sabha kiren rijiju national news new delhi

