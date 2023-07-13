Breaking News
TMC poised to sweep West Bengal rural polls

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Kolkata
The TMC has won 34,694-gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 677 seats, according to the SEC as of 1pm on Wednesday

TMC workers celebrate its lead during the counting of votes in Nadia district on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was poised to sweep Bengal’s violence-scarred rural polls, as the overnight count of ballots gave it an unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.


The TMC has won 34,694-gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 677 seats, according to the SEC as of 1pm on Wednesday. Elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. The ruling party’s nearest rival BJP has won 9,656 seats and is leading in 166 seats.


The CPI(M) has won 2,926 and is leading in 83 seats. The Congress won 2,535 seats and is leading in 65. In Bhangore, three persons including two activists of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) were killed and several others injured in a clash outside a counting booth late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. 


The TMC won 6,335 Panchayat samiti seats while leading 214 seats. BJP won 973 and is leading in 48 seats, while Congress won 258 seats and is leading in 7 seats. Elections were held for 9,728 Panchayat Samiti seats.

