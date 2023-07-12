The TMC has won in 16,330 gram panchayat seats out of the 23,344 seats declared, besides leading in 3,002 seats

Supporters of rival parties clash, in Howrah, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article TMC sweeps West Bengal panchayat polls x 00:00

The ruling TMC looks set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the assembly polls by taking an early but seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.

The TMC has won in 16,330 gram panchayat seats out of the 23,344 seats declared, besides leading in 3,002 seats, according to the SEC as of 5.30 pm. Its nearest rival BJP has won 3,790 seats and is leading in 802 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left Front has won 1,365 seat, of which the CPI(M) alone has won 1,206. The Congress won 886 seats and is leading in 256. Other parties, which included the newly formed ISF, won 937 seats and led in 190 seats, while independents won 418 seats and led in 73 seats.

“The results reflect the faith of people in TMC and the government. It also shows that people have rejected the divisive politics of the BJP and the negative politics of the Congress and CPI (M),” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever