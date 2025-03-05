Breaking News
TN 60 year old female elephant passes away in Trichy

TN: 60-year-old female elephant passes away in Trichy

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Trichy
ANI |

The elephant was among 10 female elephants maintained on a 50-acre rehabilitation centre within the forest

TN: 60-year-old female elephant passes away in Trichy

TN: 60-year-old female elephant passes away in Trichy
A 60-year-old female elephant named Jaini, who was being cared for at the MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Reserve Forest under the Trichy Forest Division, has passed away. The elephant was among 10 female elephants maintained on a 50-acre rehabilitation centre within the forest. Over the past month, Jaini had been suffering from health issues, said Forest officials.


A special expert medical committee, appointed by the District Forest Officer, had been providing recommended treatments. However, despite continuous medical care, the elephant became extremely weak and was found lying down in a fatigued state on March 3. Unfortunately, at around 4:30 PM, the veterinarians confirmed her demise.


Following this, on March 4, at around 9:30 AM, a post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests A. Periyasamy and District Forest Officer S. Krithika. Several officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kadhar Basha and Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniam, were present during the procedure.


Following the post-mortem, the elephant was buried near the northern boundary of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre within the M.R. Palayam Reserve Forest, adhering to official protocols.

