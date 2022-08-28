To fulfil grandson's wish, family travels from Agra to witness twin towers demolition in Noida

In an advisory issued on Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure

Supertech twin towers ahead of its demolition in Noida. Pic/PTI

Riyaz and his wife have travelled 200 km from Agra in the heat to fulfil their five-year-old grandson's wish of witnessing the 'historic' demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida on Sunday.

His grandson saw a video on Facebook about the demolition and had been pressing his family ever since to take him to watch the court-mandated demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm.

Riyaz was among many other people who travelled to Noida from far-flung areas to watch the demolition of the structures despite restrictions on civilians from entering the area.

Also Read: Mumbai: Kharghar woman loses Rs 12 lakh to Instagram ‘friend’

Riyaz and his family started early on Sunday morning from Agra but after entering the city, they were stopped by police from reaching the area near the twin towers as civilians are not allowed there.

"We cannot say no to Akram (grandson). He is the youngest and most pampered child in our house. We wanted to fulfil all his wishes," Riyaz (49) said.

They said they will stay with their youngest son who works in Delhi.

After being stopped by the police, the family said they will be back after some time.

"Shayad bad main aane de. Thodi der baad phir aayenge hum. (They might allow us later. We will visit again)," said Riyaz's wife Ruksana.

When asked why they travelled from so far, Riyaz said, "It is such a big event. And a historic one. It was our grandson's wish and we also wanted to see it in person."

Akshay Mishra (18), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri arrived in Noida without telling his family that he is going to watch the demolition of the twin towers.

He reached Noida after travelling four hours in bus and came directly to the spot.

"My family is calling me constantly. I am not taking their calls. I wanted to see it in person. TV pr kya Maja. ( what's fun to watch it on TV)," Mishra said.

He too was stopped by police a few hundred meters before the demolition zone.

Despite several advisories by the police, people from nearby areas continued to gather near the demolition site.

"We want to see the blast. We should be allowed. Why are there so many restrictions? We will watch it from a distance. We are not bothering anyone," Santosh (23) said.

In an advisory issued on Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure.

The authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, 92 to wear face masks after 2.30 pm.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 5 Submit Request