Traditional Indian water saving methods to be shown at G20 event

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Top

These include the Adalaj Stepwell as a traditional water harvesting example and Narmada canal syphon as evidence of Indian capabilities in implementing mega water projects.

Traditional Indian water saving methods to be shown at G20 event

Adalaj Stepwell. Pic/iStock


India will showcase its traditional water management techniques and the ability to implement mega water projects during the G20 environment and climate sustainability working group, to be held in Ahmedabad next week.


These include the Adalaj Stepwell as a traditional water harvesting example and Narmada canal syphon as evidence of Indian capabilities in implementing mega water projects. 



Union Jal Shakti Ministry Special Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said the technical sessions will focus on five areas: climate resilient infrastructure, groundwater management, water sanitation and hygiene, climate change mitigation and resource efficiency and circular economy.

