They continue to wait for the bodies of their loved ones, almost four weeks after the deadly accident that claimed nearly 300 lives

Hospital staff carry a victim’s coffin from the mortuary of AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article Train crash: Many families still in Odisha for body x 00:00

There is no end to the misery and anguish of the family of those killed in the Odisha train accident on June 2. They continue to wait for the bodies of their loved ones, almost four weeks after the deadly accident that claimed nearly 300 lives.

Basanti Devi from Bari-Ballia village in Bihar’s Begusarai district has been camping in a guest house located at an isolated area near AIIMS since the past 10 days. “I’m here for my husband Yogendra Paswan, a contract labourer. He was killed in the accident at Bahanaga Bazar while returning home in the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express,” she said as tear rolled down her cheeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While some officials say it will take five more days, others say it might take more time. There is just no clarity by the administration,” she added. “I have five children. I have left behind three at home and brought two sons with me. My husband was the sole breadwinner. I don’t know how I will be able to survive,” she added.

“The authorities have already taken my DNA sample, but the report is yet to come,” he added. Similarly, Rajkali Devi from Bihar’s Mizaffarpur has been waiting for her husband’s body. As many as 35 people are camping at the guest house while 15 others have left for home due to delay in arrival of DNA reports. Calls and messages from PTI to AIIMS director Ashutosh Biswas went unanswered.

June 2

Day the accident happened

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever