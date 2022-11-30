Train runs over cattle in Uttar Pradesh, services disrupted

The incident took place near Madhavganj crossing around 10 am when six cows were hit by Nilanchal Express and died

File Photo

Rail services were disrupted Wednesday after a train ran into cattle near the Shikohabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, killing six animals, officials said.

Train services were affected lines for over 30 minutes. No one on the train was injured in the incident, they said.

Station Master Ramesh Lal Mina said traffic was affected on the route due to the incident, but it was cleared by the railway team.

The route is now clear, he added.

