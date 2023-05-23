Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple at Delhi airport fled with cash passports

Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple at Delhi airport, fled with cash, passports

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to the police, the travel agent fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. The alleged incident happened on Saturday

Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple at Delhi airport, fled with cash, passports

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple at Delhi airport, fled with cash, passports
x
00:00

A Gujarat-based couple and their friend have been allegedly duped by a travel agent of 15000 USD at Delhi airport, police said on Monday.


According to the police, the travel agent fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. The alleged incident happened on Saturday.



According to FIR filed by victim Krunal Kumar, he along with his wife Shivangi and his friend Priyank Solanki arrived from Vadodara, Gujarat to IGI Airport, New Delhi on 19 May at about 6:00 pm. They stayed at "The Alpino Hotel, Mahipalpur, Delhi" where one travel agent, Randhawa, came there and told them all the travel plans and stated that he will arrange their journey from India to Australia via Indonesia, the FIR stated.


Also Read: BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International border in Punjab

According to the FIR, further, he came to T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi with them and Randhawa took their passports and 15,000 USD at MLCP parking T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi on May 20 at 1:15 pm and stated that he would book tickets and boarding passes from airline counter and returned back early but he didn't come back and disappeared from that place and left them alone at IGI Airport, T-3, New Delhi, he fled with 15000 USD and 3 passports of Krunal, her wife, Shivangi and his friend Priyank.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police Station and started the investigation. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

gujarat delhi national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK