Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple at Delhi airport, fled with cash, passports

A Gujarat-based couple and their friend have been allegedly duped by a travel agent of 15000 USD at Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the travel agent fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. The alleged incident happened on Saturday.

According to FIR filed by victim Krunal Kumar, he along with his wife Shivangi and his friend Priyank Solanki arrived from Vadodara, Gujarat to IGI Airport, New Delhi on 19 May at about 6:00 pm. They stayed at "The Alpino Hotel, Mahipalpur, Delhi" where one travel agent, Randhawa, came there and told them all the travel plans and stated that he will arrange their journey from India to Australia via Indonesia, the FIR stated.

According to the FIR, further, he came to T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi with them and Randhawa took their passports and 15,000 USD at MLCP parking T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi on May 20 at 1:15 pm and stated that he would book tickets and boarding passes from airline counter and returned back early but he didn't come back and disappeared from that place and left them alone at IGI Airport, T-3, New Delhi, he fled with 15000 USD and 3 passports of Krunal, her wife, Shivangi and his friend Priyank.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport Police Station and started the investigation.

