Tremors in Delhi NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night.

The earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week.

There was no immediate report of any damage. Further details are awaited.

