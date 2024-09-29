Tripura: Assam Rifles recovers yaba tablets worth Rs 52 crore in Khayerpur

The seized drugs have been handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit, Agartala for further proceedings

Assam Rifles made a huge contribution to the anti-drug campaign in Tripura by recovering 2,60,000 Yaba tablets from general area Khayerpur on September 26. The successful operation also resulted in the seizure of one vehicle. The seized drugs have been handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit, Agartala for further proceedings.

Major Poorva, Assam Rifles, said, "Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation that led to the recovery of a huge amount of Yaba tablets, which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 52 crore in the international market." The anti-drug operation will go a long way in contributing towards the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the anti-drug campaign being spearheaded by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha.

"It is an addition to a series of consecutive successful operations by Assam Rifles leading to the recovery of drugs worth crores of rupees, highlighting the force's unwavering commitment in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region," Major Poorva added.

