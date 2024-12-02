Tripura CM Manik Saha lauds BSF's role in border security

As the state's Home Minister, CM Manik Saha also highlighted the need to counter new technological threats posed by terrorists

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday commended the 'tireless' efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) in securing the state's borders, underlining their crucial role in safeguarding national security and ensuring the peaceful lives of the people.

Speaking at the 60th Raising Day celebration of the BSF at their headquarters in Shalbagan, the Tripura CM said, "The BSF has been working tirelessly to protect the country since its establishment in 1965. You are the front-line force at the border. Thanks to the BSF, the common people are able to live peaceful lives. For the unity of the country, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah always prioritize border security. New technologies are being introduced to strengthen our defenses. Efforts are also being made to enhance border fencing and improve the welfare of BSF personnel. We are committed to ensuring your security as well."

As the state's Home Minister, CM Manik Saha also highlighted the need to counter new technological threats posed by terrorists. "As terrorists are using advanced technology to attack the country, we must respond more efficiently and effectively," Saha said.

"Earlier, I attended the BSF Raising Day event, and every time I come here, it feels like coming home. Today, we remember the BSF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The BSF works on the border, leaving their families behind, and I salute their dedication. The BSF consistently works to curb smuggling, cross-border infiltration, and illegal migration. Our state shares an 856 km long border, which is guarded by the BSF. Tripura is bordered by Bangladesh on three sides, and the BSF personnel ensure the safety of this entire stretch by maintaining fencing, utilizing surveillance technology, and fostering good relations with the local people," the Tripura CM added.

