The Superintendent of Police of North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty, commended the operation, highlighting its importance in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking

Representation pic

Listen to this article Tripura: Ganja seized from truck in major drug bust x 00:00

In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Officer-In-Charge Samaresh Das arrested a man for drug smuggling and successfully seized a large consignment of Ganja hidden in a truck loaded with online delivery materials on Friday.

The police team seized around 21 kilograms of ganja and the estimated black-market value is about three lakh rupees, said a top police official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehended individual has been identified as Ratan Debnath (26), who hails from the Dakshin Laljuri area of the Kanchanpur subdivision in the North Tripura district.

A case has been registered against Debnath under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police team received information about the arrival of the container truck involved in smuggling activities.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, OC Das and his team set up a checkpoint at the Naka Point of their police station, anticipating the arrival of a container truck involved in smuggling activities.

At approximately 5.30 pm, the container vehicle approached the checkpoint and the police team promptly intercepted and searched the vehicle, uncovering around twenty-one kilograms of Ganja concealed within various packets.

The Superintendent of Police of North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty, commended the operation, highlighting its importance in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

This successful operation underscores the vigilance and dedication of the local police force in combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Speaking to ANI, Bhanupada Chakraborty, the SP of North Tripura, said, "With prior information through reliable sources, we were all getting ready for the arrival of the vehicle, and no sooner had the vehicle arrived, we caught the conceal and discovered the ganja inside online dispatching packets.

"We have lodged a case against the driver of the vehicle, Ratan Debnath (26), who was arrested on the spot. Debnath, whose father is Ramen Debnath, hails from the Dakshin Laljuri area of the Kanchanpur subdivision in the North Tripura district," he further added.

Furthermore, the police team is continuing their investigation to uncover further details and possible connections in the drug smuggling network.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever