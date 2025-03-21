Ahead of the session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by ministers from the treasury bench and opposition MLAs

Ahead of the Budget, CM Manik Saha chaired a meeting with the legislators at his official residence, on Thursday. Pic/X

The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 is set to commence on March 21 and will continue until April 1.



The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.



Ahead of the session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.



Later in the evening, a separate meeting of ruling party ministers and MLAs was convened at the official residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in Agartala.



The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, focused on preparations and strategies for the upcoming assembly session.



The budget session is expected to be crucial, with debates on financial policies, development plans, and legislative proposals shaping the state's governance for the upcoming fiscal year.

