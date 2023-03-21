Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Truck crashes into house after colliding with dumper in Uttar Pradesh driver dead

Truck crashes into house after colliding with dumper in Uttar Pradesh, driver dead

Updated on: 21 March,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Kaushambi
ANI |

Top

The accident took place in Imamganj under the Sandipan Ghat police station area on Monday, police station in-charge Rakesh Rai said.

Truck crashes into house after colliding with dumper in Uttar Pradesh, driver dead

Representative Image


A truck driver died when the vehicle crashed into a roadside house after colliding with a dumper on a national highway here, police said on Tuesday.


The accident took place in Imamganj under the Sandipan Ghat police station area on Monday, police station in-charge Rakesh Rai said.



The truck was heavily damaged and its driver Ramesh Kumar (40) got trapped in the cabin of the vehicle, Rai said.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Three killed, two injured in Etah road accident

He was somehow pulled out and sent to the district hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries, the police officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
national news national highway highway uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK