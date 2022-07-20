Truck mows down Haryana DSP probing illegal mining

Hours after the officer’s death, police said a man allegedly involved in the killing was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them

Cops at the crime scene in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him, officers said. Hours after the officer’s death, police said a man allegedly involved in the killing was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had gone to Pachgaon area near Tauru to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. He signalled the truck to stop and approached to check documents, but the driver ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety.

Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised strict action, while the Opposition slammed the BJP government over illegal mining in the state.

