In a late night development, the government and transporters agreed that truckers would resume work immediately

People queue up at a petrol pump amid the ongoing truck drivers’ protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Truckers’ protest hits India hard x 00:00

Motorists queued up at fuel stations at many places in Punjab and Haryana over fears that stocks would run dry soon due to protest against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

In Haryana, private bus operators and some auto-rickshaw unions have also joined the protest and some petrol pumps in Ambala reported a shortage of fuel. Chandigarh, the common capital of the twin states, too saw vehicle owners panic-buying fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Truckers in several states launched a three-day protest against “stringent provision”. The situation in Punjab on the second day of the agitation prompted the petroleum dealers association to shoot off a letter to the government over the “panic buying” situation in fuel stations affecting stock supplies.

Fuel stations turn away motorists in HP

Fuel pumps at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday were turning away motorists, saying they have run out of stock as petrol and diesel were not being transported because of the truckers’ strike. Most petrol pumps in Dharamshala, Kullu-Manali, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una and Shimla were turning away customers, while massive queues were seen outside the ones still in operation.

In Manali, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, however, said the situation was under control but it could worsen if the strike continued. Responding to a question, Sukhu also said that the Union government needed to understand the demands of the truck drivers.

Passengers stranded, fuel pumps crowded

A strike by truck drivers has affected the movement of nearly five lakh vehicles in Madhya Pradesh. Many passengers were seen stranded at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in state capital Bhopal as drivers did not operate the inter-city buses on Tuesday morning.

Some commuters complained of facing difficulties in travelling from Bhopal to Indore. Huge crowds were also seen at petrol pumps in Bhopal, Indore and other cities to refuel their vehicle tanks amid the drivers’ agitation.

Some people claimed they could not get their vehicles refuelled as petrol pumps ran dry. However, the administration in various cities in MP said there was no shortage of fuel at stations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever