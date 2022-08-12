Tug of war in Eknath Shinde government over portfolios: Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve

Despite expansion of the Shinde-led Cabinet, there is a tug of war over allocation of portfolios, said Danve, who belongs to the Sena faction led by party president Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to a few rain-hit districts, but didn't take out time to meet farmers as he is too busy keeping MLAs of his group happy, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena alleged on Friday.

Despite expansion of the Shinde-led Cabinet, there is a tug of war over allocation of portfolios, said Danve, who belongs to the Sena faction led by party president Uddhav Thackeray.

More than 40 days after taking oath, the CM expanded his Cabinet on August 9 by inducting 18 new ministers - nine each of the rebel Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, portfolios are yet to be allocated.

The opposition leader was talking to the media in Nanded before commencing his tour of rain-affected districts of Nanded and Hingoli in the Marathwada region.

Danve took potshots at Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Sena, and said people wonder whether a government exists in the state.

"There was a government of two people (CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis) in the state for a long time and all the portfolios were with the Chief Minister. Even today people doubt whether there is a government in the state," he said.

Danve suggested differences between the Shinde faction and the BJP, which is supporting the new government, over allocation of portfolios.

"Even three days after the Cabinet expansion, a tug of war is going on over portfolios. The Chief Minister came to Nanded and Hingoli and declared to tour rain-hit villages, but didn't go there. He is busy keeping the MLAs in his camp happy," said the Sena MLC.

Danve alleged the Shinde-BJP government is "anti-farmer".

"The earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government extended help to farmers, but this government is only deceiving them. Policies of the present government are anti-farmer," he added.

