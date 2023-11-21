Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date, time, shubh muhurat, here's all you need to know

Tulsi Vivah 2023: According to religious beliefs, the marriage of Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi is commemorated with elaborate ceremonies

Tulsi Vivah holds significant importance in Hindu culture. Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram is held. This celebration takes place annually on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. This year, Tulsi Vivah is scheduled for Friday, November 24.

According to religious beliefs, the marriage of Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi is commemorated with elaborate ceremonies. The event is considered auspicious, symbolising the union of divine entities.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date and Time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: November 23, 2023 - 09:01 PM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: November 24, 2023 - 07:06 PM

Tulsi Vivah 2023: All you need to know

Tulsi Vivah marks the ceremonial union of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram or the Amla branch, representing Lord Vishnu.

The Tulsi Vivah marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in the Hindu religion.

Some believe that observing Tulsi Vivah can remove obstacles in marriage and bring joy to married couples.

Tulsi is regarded as the incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi, while Shaligram is seen as the form of Lord Vishnu.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Significance

In Hindu culture, Tulsi Vivah holds immense significance, symbolising the unity of purity, devotion, and prosperity. Tulsi, a sacred plant with medicinal and spiritual properties, embodies divine feminine energy, while Lord Vishnu represents the divine masculine principle. Their union signifies a harmonious balance between these two energies.

Tulsi Vivah goes beyond a religious ceremony; it is a celebration of the divine union that maintains balance in the universe. Participants seek the blessings of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, aiming to cultivate purity, devotion, and prosperity in their lives.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Celebrations

The festival is of great religious importance in Hinduism, and on this auspicious day, people perform Tulsi Vivah ceremonies. Lord Krishna temples are adorned with flowers and lights, where Tulsi Vivah rituals take place. Goddess Tulsi, represented by a sacred plant embellished with adornments, and Lord Vishnu, symbolised by a sacred stone adorned with flowers, are central to these religious activities.