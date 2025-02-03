Two arrested for stealing goats in Odisha

"Soon after receiving a complaint, we formed a special team, which arrested the two accused from Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Odisha Police arrested two persons, including one from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, for allegedly stealing seven goats in a village in Odisha's Bolangir district, an official said on Sunday.

The duo "stole the seven goats" from a person's animal shed on January 28 and took those to Chhattisgarh. "Soon after receiving a complaint, we formed a special team, which arrested the two accused from Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Today, they were forwarded to the court," said Sadananda Pujhari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Patnagarh.Three goats have been rescued from the accused, he added.

