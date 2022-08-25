Two children die due to mysterious fever in Indore

Civic officials have sealed an illegal clinic run by a quack who had treated them initially

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two brothers, one five years old and another two years old, died due to a mysterious fever in Indore district while another sibling was in critical condition, a health official said on Thursday.

Civic officials have sealed an illegal clinic run by a quack who had treated them initially.

Shivansh (5) and Yuvraj (2), residents of Baigram village, 50 km from here, died on Wednesday.

Both had fever but it was not clear if the cause was viral infection or bacteria and experts were examining the case, said Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali.

Yuvraj's twin brother was undergoing treatment at the government-run Chacha Nehru Hospital here and the doctors suspect that he is suffering from cholera, Dr Ali said.

The quack doctor who had treated the children initially absconded after their death. The authorities sealed his clinic, the official said.

The health department is consulting the administration on whether it was possible to exhume the bodies of the deceased children for post-mortem, Dr Ali said.

Officials are also collecting samples of water from Baigram for examination, he added.

