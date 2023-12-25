Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Two dead 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district

Two dead, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Updated on: 25 December,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  Rajouri/Jammu
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Two dead, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Representational Picture/AI Generated

Listen to this article
Two dead, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district
x
00:00

Two persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.


Locals and police have rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. "Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said.


Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police.


More details awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india India news jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK