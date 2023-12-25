Two dead, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Two persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Two persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.

Locals and police have rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. "Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said.

Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police.

More details awaited.