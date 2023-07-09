Two dead after landslide hits bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killing two persons, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI that the bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road.

He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead.

Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

