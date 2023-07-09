Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Two dead after landslide hits bus in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda

Two dead after landslide hits bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Updated on: 09 July,2023 12:11 PM IST  |  Bhaderwah/Jammu
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Two dead after landslide hits bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Two dead after landslide hits bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
x
00:00

A landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killing two persons, a senior police officer said.


Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI that the bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road.


He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead.


Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

Also read: Tuberculosis on the rise for first time in decades after Covid-19 interrupted public health interventions and increased inequality

 

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
jammu and kashmir kashmir news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK