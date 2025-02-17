Breaking News
Two dead four injured after truck hits crane in Nashik

Two dead, four injured after truck hits crane in Nashik

Updated on: 17 February,2025 05:10 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

A speeding truck hit a crane, which rammed into an electric pole and toppled. A 15-year-old is among one of the victims of the accident

Two dead, four injured after truck hits crane in Nashik

Representational pic

Two dead, four injured after truck hits crane in Nashik
Two persons were killed and four seriously injured after a truck collided with a crane in Nashik, a police official said on Monday.


The incident took place at 10:30pm on Sunday on Manmad-Nandgaon road, he added.


"A speeding truck hit a crane, which rammed into an electric pole and toppled. Charles Indri Francis (15) and Ajay Balu Pawar (22), both residents of Manmad, died on the spot from head injuries, while drivers of the truck and crane along with two others sustained grievous wounds," he said.


The injured persons have been hospitalised and further probe is underway, the Manmad police station official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

India news india maharashtra nashik national news

