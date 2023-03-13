Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Barabanki, contraband worth over Rs 1 crore seized

Jai Prakash Pathak alias Kinni and his son Shivam Pathak alias Golu were arrested from Kotwa in the district's Ramsanehi Ghat area on Sunday with 1.355 kg smack, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said

Two narcotics smugglers have been arrested with contraband worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, police here said on Monday.

The consignment is worth about Rs 1 crore in international markets, the police said.

The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pathak was wanted in connection with an earlier case registered against him under the NDPS Act, the police added.

