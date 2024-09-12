Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Two grenades recovered in Assam village

Two grenades recovered in Assam village

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Dibrugarh
PTI |

Top

Dibrugarh, Sep 12 (PTI Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday, officials said.

Two grenades recovered in Assam village

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Two grenades recovered in Assam village
x
00:00

Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday, officials said.


Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the police and CRPF had launched the search operation near Jyotioni village in the Moran area around 2 am, they said.



During the search, two bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large tree were recovered.


“Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh,” DGP G P Singh said on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI assam guwahati India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK