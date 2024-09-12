Dibrugarh, Sep 12 (PTI Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday, officials said.

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Two grenades recovered in Assam village x 00:00

Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the police and CRPF had launched the search operation near Jyotioni village in the Moran area around 2 am, they said.

During the search, two bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large tree were recovered.

“Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh,” DGP G P Singh said on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever