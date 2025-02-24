Two injured in celebratory firing during wedding in Noida

Some people in the wedding procession fired in the air at around 10 pm and the bullets hit Santosh (45) and Dayal (23)

Two people were injured in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony at a banquet hall in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Sunday, police officials said.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh's media in-charge said that the wedding procession of Alok, a resident of Bisrakh village, had come to the Ashirwad Marriage Home in Sakipur village.

Some people in the wedding procession fired in the air at around 10 pm and the bullets hit Santosh (45) and Dayal (23).

They were admitted to a hospital and one of them is in a critical condition, police said. Singh said that efforts are being made to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras.

