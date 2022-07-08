Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Two persons were killed and 38 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Udhampur Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Basnotra.

Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO. "Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Basnotra, CMO Udhampur told ANI.


