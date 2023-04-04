Two killed after car crashes into tree in Punjab

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said

Two people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in Kapurthala, police said.

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said.

The deceased were identified as Joga Singh and Raghbir Singh, both residents of Malsian village in Jalandhar, the police said.

The accident took place near Tashpur village when they were headed to Malsian from Kapurthala side, they said.

