Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in J-K's Budgam

The two have been identified as Dilkash and Guri

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A non-local labourer was shot dead while another injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said.

Militants fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.

They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.

While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said.

