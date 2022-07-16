Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail plea of Mohammed Zubair in fact-check case
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for Vice President
Home > News > India News > Article > Two men in Udaipur receive beheading threats police step up security

Two men in Udaipur receive 'beheading' threats; police step up security

Updated on: 16 July,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  Udaipur
PTI |

Top

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the two men received the threat message on WhatsApp Friday night, adding that the number used to forward the message belonged to someone from outside India

Two men in Udaipur receive 'beheading' threats; police step up security

Representative image


Two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur were threatened with beheading by unidentified people, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the two men received the threat message on WhatsApp Friday night, adding that the number used to forward the message belonged to someone from outside India.




He asserted that adequate security has been provided to the victims.


Also Read: 3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

Police, however, did not disclose the identity of the victims due to security reasons.

Another officer said an FIR in connection with the matter has been registered at Dhan Mandi police station.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the city on June 28. Two men had slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india rajasthan national news udaipur

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK