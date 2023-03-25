Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Two motorcyclists killed in collision with tractor in UPs Amethi

Two motorcyclists killed in collision with tractor in UP's Amethi

Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Amethi
PTI |

Top

Jai Kumar (21) and Vikas (20) were returning home from Nihalgarh railway station on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided with the tractor, they said

Two motorcyclists killed in collision with tractor in UP's Amethi

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tractor near Raniganj Katehati village in the Jagdishpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.


Jai Kumar (21) and Vikas (20) were returning home from Nihalgarh railway station on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided with the tractor, they said.



According to the police, Jai Kumar died on the spot while Vikas succumbed to his injuries at the community health centre in Jagdishpur.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Power department employees end strike after talks with government

Jagdishpur police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
india uttar pradesh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK