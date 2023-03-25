Two motorcyclists killed in collision with tractor in UP's Amethi

Jai Kumar (21) and Vikas (20) were returning home from Nihalgarh railway station on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided with the tractor, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tractor near Raniganj Katehati village in the Jagdishpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Jai Kumar (21) and Vikas (20) were returning home from Nihalgarh railway station on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided with the tractor, they said.

According to the police, Jai Kumar died on the spot while Vikas succumbed to his injuries at the community health centre in Jagdishpur.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Power department employees end strike after talks with government

Jagdishpur police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.