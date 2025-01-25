Breaking News
Two murder suspects held in Ghaziabad

Updated on: 25 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Ghaziabad (UP)
PTI |

When the police asked them about the weapons used in crime they took the team to the place where they had hidden the country-made pistols, the officer said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Police in Ghaziabad arrested two murder suspects following a chase when they ran away after police signalled to stop them for a routine checking, an official said.


At around 2.30 am, police signalled two bike-borne men -- Arun (23) and Anuj Gautam (23) -- to stop but instead of stopping, they sped away, DCP (City) Rajesh Kumar told reporters on Friday.


The police team managed to arrest them. During interrogation when the policemen asked them the reason for running, the duo said that they had shot at a man named Chanchal on Wednesday at night at 9.30 pm following a dispute over Rs 850, which they had won in gambling, the officer said.


Chanchal died on the way to hospital after some time, he said. When the police asked them about the weapons used in crime they took the team to the place where they had hidden the country-made pistols, the officer said.

Instead of handing over weapons to the police, the two men opened fire at the police team. The two men were shot in their legs in retaliatory firing and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

They confessed to killing Chanchal, the DCP said, adding that the two country-made pistols and four empty cartridges have been recovered. They have been sent to jail while a third criminal is at large, he said. 

