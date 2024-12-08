Two policemen were found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, with initial investigations pointing towards a case of fratricide or suicide. The incident took place early Sunday morning.

File Pic

Two police personnel were found dead with bullet wounds in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, early on Sunday morning, with officials suspecting the incident to be a case of fratricide. The victims, a constable and a head constable, were travelling from Sopore in North Kashmir to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) in Talwara, Reasi district. According to PTI reports, the bodies of the slain policemen were discovered in a police van near the Kali Mata temple in the Rehembal area of Udhampur at approximately 6:30 am.

The police were alerted to the incident by a local report, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arriving, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. They were later taken to the district hospital for postmortem examination. In a statement issued by the police, initial investigations suggest the incident could have been a case of fratricide or suicide, and an inquiry is currently underway. Senior police officers have reached the scene to oversee the investigation.

The incident took place in a police vehicle while the personnel were en route to their destination. One of the surviving policemen, a selection grade constable, was present in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed. Authorities are now questioning him as part of their ongoing investigation.

This tragic event has raised suspicions about the circumstances leading up to the deaths, with early findings pointing to the possibility of a personal or internal conflict among the officers. The police have not ruled out other theories, and a thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the deaths of the two officers.

The killings have left the local police community in shock, with many awaiting further details as the investigation unfolds. The police department is cooperating fully with the investigation and has promised to take appropriate action based on the findings.

(With inputs from ANI)