Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Two power centres are recipe for disaster says JK CM Abdullah

Two power centres are recipe for disaster, says J&K CM Abdullah

Updated on: 15 December,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Abdullah drew parallels with corporate leadership, challenging anyone to name a successful business with multiple leaders

Two power centres are recipe for disaster, says J&K CM Abdullah

Omar Abdullah

Listen to this article
Two power centres are recipe for disaster, says J&K CM Abdullah
x
00:00

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has bluntly termed the dual governance model in the Union Territory—where he shares power with the lieutenant governor—a “recipe for disaster”, as he urged the Centre to keep its promise and restore statehood to the region at the earliest.


In his first sit-down interview since assuming office in October, Abdullah expressed cautious optimism over the Centre's commitment to restoring J&K's statehood, citing repeated promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during election campaigns.


The CM's candid remarks underscore the complex political landscape in Jammu & Kashmir, and the difficulties in pushing for a more defined and unified administrative leadership by virtue of getting statehood.


Abdullah drew parallels with corporate leadership, challenging anyone to name a successful business with multiple leaders. Also, acknowledging growing discontent among INDIA bloc Abdullah has asked the party to justify its leadership role in the alliance instead of taking it for granted.

Abdullah, while recognising the Congress' significant position as a pan-India party and the largest Opposition in Parliament, emphasised that leadership "has to be earned" and cannot be taken for granted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir omar abdullah India news national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK