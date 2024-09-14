Two soldiers killed, two injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers.

Two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. he White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers. "#GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the #Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment. Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village.

Earlier, a local resident of the area said that the situation remains grim in Kishtwar.Thakur Rangeel Singh, a local resident of the area, speaking to ANI, said, "Around 3-3:30 we got to know that an encounter broke. We got to know that four of the Indian army soldiers had been injured. The situation is quite tense here, and the area has been cordoned off by the Indian Army."

