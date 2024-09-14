Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Two soldiers killed two injured in gunfight with terrorists in J Ks Kishtwar

Two soldiers killed, two injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Top

The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers.

Two soldiers killed, two injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Two soldiers killed, two injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar
x
00:00

Two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. he White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers. "#GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the #Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.






Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment. Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village.

Earlier, a local resident of the area said that the situation remains grim in Kishtwar.Thakur Rangeel Singh, a local resident of the area, speaking to ANI, said, "Around 3-3:30 we got to know that an encounter broke. We got to know that four of the Indian army soldiers had been injured. The situation is quite tense here, and the area has been cordoned off by the Indian Army."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news indian army Army jawans jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK