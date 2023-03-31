Breaking News
Two stabbed in clash over Ram Navmi procession in Karnataka

Updated on: 31 March,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Hassan
IANS |

The incident took place near Jamia Mosque when a group objected to the procession leading to a clash with another group, in which two boys were stabbed

Two stabbed in clash over Ram Navmi procession in Karnataka

Representative Image


Two people were stabbed after two groups clashed over taking out a Ram Navmi procession in Channarayapatna town in Karnataka's Hassan district.


The incident took place near Jamia Mosque when a group objected to the procession leading to a clash with another group, in which two boys were stabbed.



The injured boys, Murali and Harsha, who sustained injuries in neck and abdomen, were rushed to a private hospital late Thursday night.


Jurisdictional Channarayapatna police have tightened the security in the region to ensure law and order situation.

The police have registered a complaint and counter complaint regarding the incident. Further investigation is on.

