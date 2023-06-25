Breaking News
Two SUVs collide in Rajasthan's Barmer, 3 dead: Police

Updated on: 25 June,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Rajasthan
ANI

The mishap took place on National Highway 68 in Barmer

Representational Image

Three people have died in a collision between two SUVs in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday.


The mishap took place on National Highway 68 in Barmer.


Assistant Superintendent of Police, Subhash Khoja, said that the accidents involved a black Scorpio and an Innova, which was going to Barmer from Gujarat.


"Prima facie, it seemed that the black Scorpio tried to overtake, which led to its collision with another vehicle. Three casualties have been reported, while the injured have been shifted to hospital," the police officer added.

Further information is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

