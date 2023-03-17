Two teachers identified as masterminds of Class 10 paper leak: Assam DGP

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper also got leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday evening

Two teachers have been identified as the masterminds of the Class 10 question paper leak, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said on Friday.

One of them has been detained, while the other accused is still absconding, and we are confident of nabbing him soon, he said.

Pranab Dutta, the headteacher and centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu High School of Majuli, has been detained, the DGP said.

"He will be arrested today and brought to the CID headquarters here on transit remand," Singh said.

The other accused, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, is a close associate of Dutta, he said.

Singh said remnants of burnt question papers have been recovered from the house of Dutta, and those are being sent for forensic examination.

He also claimed the chain through which the papers were leaked and circulated has been established.

