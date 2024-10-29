Security forces in Jammu eliminated two more terrorists during a high-stakes encounter near the LoC in Akhnoor, following an attack on an army convoy. The operation involved special forces, drones, and BMP-II combat vehicles.

27-hour operation ended with three terrorists killed near the LoC. Special forces and BMP-II vehicles used to secure the area. Army dog Phantom lost his life during the operation.

Security forces eliminated two more terrorists on Tuesday morning, bringing the number of militants killed in the ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector to three, according to PTI reports. The encounter, which lasted over 27 hours, began after terrorists targeted an army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, firing at an ambulance within the convoy. The operation saw action from special forces and NSG commandos, alongside the deployment of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles to bolster security around the site.

After an initial terrorist was neutralised by Monday evening, joint teams from the army and police continued their operation throughout the night, with a final assault taking place near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, Battal-Khour area. The remaining two terrorists were killed in a span of two hours on Tuesday morning after an exchange of intense gunfire and deafening explosions, as per PTI.

During the operation, a four-year-old army dog named Phantom was tragically killed in action, struck by a bullet. Phantom, part of the K9 squad, played a crucial role in locating the hiding terrorists, helping secure the area. Army personnel and police officials expressed admiration for Phantom’s bravery, noting the dog's role as integral to the search efforts.

To ensure a comprehensive sweep of the area, the Army utilised four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance, complemented by drones and helicopters to identify any remaining threats. The army and police teams worked tirelessly to cordon off the area and ensure the safety of nearby residents during the gunfight.

According to PTI, this encounter follows a recent rise in militant activities in the Jammu and Kashmir region. In the past two weeks, there have been seven attacks in Kashmir alone, resulting in 13 deaths, including the loss of two soldiers. Security experts have expressed concern over the increase in infiltration attempts along the LoC, pointing to enhanced vigilance and coordinated military responses as essential for controlling cross-border militancy.

The operation is ongoing to retrieve the bodies of the slain terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night.

(With puts from PTI)