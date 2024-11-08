Breaking News
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged

Updated on: 08 November,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Meerut (UP)
PTI

The women, residents of the same neighbourhood, were allegedly frustrated by the noise made by the puppies, according to locals

Representational Pic/File

Police in Meerut's Kankerkheda area have booked two women accused of burning alive five stray puppies by pouring petrol over them, officials said on Friday.


The women, residents of the same neighbourhood, were allegedly frustrated by the noise made by the puppies, according to locals.


Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar told PTI that the FIR was filed based on the statement provided by Anshumali Vashishth, general secretary of the Animal Care Society.


The two accused, Shobha and Aarti, have been booked under Section 325 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (mischief by killing or maiming animal) in the case lodged at Kankerkheda police station.

"Further legal action will follow upon investigation," Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 5 in Sant Nagar Colony on Rohta Road.

Vashishth claimed that a street dog had recently given birth to five puppies, which were allegedly targeted by the accused women. They poured petrol on the puppies and set them on fire.

On Friday, representatives of the Meerut Vyapar Mandal met Circle Officer (CO) Daurala Shuchita Singh to bring the incident to his attention and demand strict action against the women involved. 

