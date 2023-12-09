Two women were trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Simdega district, forest officials said on Saturday

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Two women trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand x 00:00

Two women were trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Simdega district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The jumbo attacked them near Ekoda village in Bano area, around 110 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, when they were returning home from a village market on Friday evening, forest range officer Abhay Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women were identified as Marium Mundain (55) and Kamlawati Devi (45).

Simdega divisional forest officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar Gupta said, "We are keeping a vigil on the elephant movement. The animal got separated from the herd. Such jumbos are more aggressive due to which they attack people."

The forest department provided immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of each deceased, he said.

Also read: J&K admin's actions indicate SC verdict on Article 370 might be against country's interest: Mehbooba

In Jharkhand, the government provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an elephant attack.

The rest of the amount of ex gratia will be provided after completing some official procedure, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.