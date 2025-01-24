Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Last month, Joshi had emphasised "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and asked CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry

Representation Pic/istock

Uber, Ola get notices over price disparities
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for alleged differential pricing for identical rides based on the user’s mobile operating system—Android or iOS.


“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/#Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses,” Joshi said in a social media post.


Last month, Joshi had emphasised “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation” and asked CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry. He had described this practice as a “prima facie unfair trade practice”.


