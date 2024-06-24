UCC adopted by Uttarakhand will become equality template for everyone in country: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed Uttarakhand was witnessing "land Jihad" which was stopped by his government and about 5,000 acres of encroached land was retrieved

Pushkar Singh Dhami. File Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed optimism that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) adopted by his state would pave the way for greater equality in personal laws for everyone in the country, besides promoting unity among local communities and upholding gender equality, reported news agency PTI.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai where he was felicitated, Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed Uttarakhand was witnessing "land Jihad" which was stopped by his government and about 5,000 acres of encroached land was retrieved, reported PTI.

Dhami said that the UCC legislation aims to bridge societal divides rather than target any specific group. He highlighted its potential to end discriminatory practices against women and ensure equal rights for all citizens.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister attributed the initiative to the vision of late leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, underscoring the UCC's significance in addressing both legal and moral imperatives, reported PTI.

"The UCC bill passed in the Uttarakhand assembly was not introduced to show bias towards anyone. Our aim is not to target anyone. Our effort is to ensure progress for all, as we strive for everyone's trust and development," Dhami said, reported PTI.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the UCC, akin to the Ganges River nurturing life, will benefit the entire nation once implemented in Uttarakhand. He further said that its transformative impact on the judicial system. He assured that rigorous provisions were being devised for effective enforcement, reported PTI.

"Our primary focus in introducing the law was considering that 50 per cent of the population in the state is represented by women. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee always stressed that the UCC is not just a legal requirement but also addresses social and moral needs. He used to say that unless the UCC is applied to everyone, it will reduce divisions and inequalities," Dhami added, reported PTI.

Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed optimism that the UCC will put an end to several religious practices that discriminate against women, ensuring equal rights for them, and it will also help bridge the gaps between various communities.

Dhami said the UCC would improve the judicial system and stated several provisions were being formed to ensure effective implementation in Uttarakhand.

"The UCC proposal had been discussed with the people and, if re-elected, the first decision would be to form a committee for its implementation. We took the suggestions from people and held discussions with various stakeholders, not only to improve the UCC but also to increase transparency and trust among the people," he said, reported PTI.

The Uttarakhand Assembly passed the UCC bill on February 7. It received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on March 11, making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to implement the UCC, Dhami added.

He said that the importance of a uniform law and Constitution for every person in the country, regardless of caste, faith, or sect.

"Dr B R Ambedkar has already made several provisions in the Constitution," he pointed out, reported PTI.

The UCC will pave the way for greater equality in personal laws for everyone in the country, Dhami added, reported PTI.

He also noted the state government's efforts to address issues such as land encroachment and the implementation of laws to prevent riots and religious conversions.

"Uttarakhand was witnessing land Jihad, where nearly 5,000 acres of land was currently taken back that was encroached upon earlier. There used to be a blue, yellow or green shawl to make fake claims and grab a piece of land. We stopped the land jihad in our state," he claimed, reported PTI.

We have also enacted legislation to stop riots and religious conversions. We have made effective decisions, Dhami added.

(With inputs from PTI)