Breaking News
Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath at 7.30 pm today
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > News > India News > Article > Udaipur murder Markets in most parts of Jaipur remain closed

Udaipur murder: Markets in most parts of Jaipur remain closed

Updated on: 30 June,2022 01:02 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted

Udaipur murder: Markets in most parts of Jaipur remain closed

Police personnel stand guard along a deserted street during a curfew imposed by authorities on June 29. Pic/ PTI


Markets remained closed in most of parts of Jaipur on Thursday following a bandh call given by a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted.




"The bandh is successful. All the markets are closed," a VHP leader claimed.


Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Also Read: Udaipur murder: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet victim's family

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in other areas, including Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer etc. also remained closed.

Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said all the officers are on the field and monitoring the situation.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

udaipur Crime News rajasthan jaipur

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK