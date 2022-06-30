Udaipur murder: Three held for hate speech in Rajasthan's Ajmer; link with tailor's murder probed, say Cops

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men on June 25 at his shop located in Mal Das street near Hathi Police in Udaipur

Police in Rajasthan's Ajmer have arrested three people, including a cleric, for delivering a hate speech in which they allegedly called for beheading to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Police are suspecting that the hate speech delivered from the main entry gate of the Ajmer dargah on June 17 could have played a role in provoking the two people who murdered a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday as the duo raised the same slogan that was chanted during the speech, sources in the police department said.

Dargah police station SHO Dhanveer Singh identified the three arrested men as Fakar Jamali, a cleric, Riyaz and Tazim. They were held on Wednesday night, he said.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the main accused Gohar Chisti is absconding and being searched.

"They (the arrested) were present with Gohar Chisti during the hate speech which was delivered from the Nizam gate of the Ajmer dargah," SHO Singh said.

The rally on June 17 was taken out against the controversial remark by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Shortly before the rally began, Gohar and others addressed the gathering and allegedly called for avenging the insult to the Prophet.

Another police official, who did not wish to be named, said it is being probed whether the four people had any role in provoking the murderers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

In a complaint lodged by a constable of the Dargah police station, he alleged that Gohar had provoked the people with the slogan.

The constable had said provoking mob for violence and calling for murder came under the category of cognisable offences.

The case was registered under IPC sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly).

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men on June 25 at his shop located in Mal Das street near Hathi Police in Udaipur. One of them also shot a video of the crime. They also raised a slogan.

Two people Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested for the murder. Akhtari had also allegedly shot a video on June 17 - he released it after the murder on June 28 - in which he is seen threatening and calling for beheading those who insult Prophet Mohammad.

